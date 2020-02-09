Home

Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Richard Rife


1945 - 2020
Richard Rife Obituary
Richard D. "Dick" Rife
May 7, 1945 - February 3, 2020
Richard Daryl "Dick" Rife was born in Caldwell, Idaho to Ethel M. Rife and Wayne R. Rife on May 7, 1945. He died of a fast-moving cancer in Salem, Oregon on February 3, 2020. Since his father was in the U.S. Air Force, they moved several times. His family settled in Caldwell, Idaho where Dick attended school from grade three through high school graduation in May 1963. He went to the University of Idaho for one year and then entered the U.S. Army and spent time in Vietnam, Japan, and the U.S.
Dick was an industrial carpenter and moved with his wife and children. His family settled in Salem, Oregon in September 1990. He retired in Salem and visited Idaho many times. He also liked to hunt, fish, metal detect, travel, and talk.
He is survived by his wife, Chris; children, Jason (Elizabeth) and Becky (Keith); grandsons, Zachary, Nicholas, and Jaxon; siblings, Dee Rife and Jackie Strode; other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service, 605 Commercial St. SE, Salem, OR 97301.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
