Richard Allen Rosling

May 3, 1949 - April 23, 2019

Richard Allen Rosling of Caldwell, Idaho passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Richard was born in Rhame, North Dakota to Arnold and Rose (Coull) Rosling, the second to the oldest of five children. Arnold worked on major construction projects in various states before settling the family in the Caldwell area. Richard enjoyed Caldwell and always considered it his home. He attended Caldwell High School where he made life-long friends. When he was 17, Richard joined the military and became a Marine where he served in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, he returned to the Caldwell area where he met and married Ildiko Reese (Papp). Ildiko had one child, Michael, and together they had three more children, Daniel, Sarah, and Rebekah. They moved to Montana where Richard worked at the state school and hospital in Boulder, but they soon divorced. Richard later returned to the Caldwell area where he met and married Mickey Markle but they divorced as well.

Richard loved to travel throughout the states and he regaled his family with stories of seeing the country by freight train. Whether it was about driving cab in Montana, mining in Nevada, beekeeping in Nebraska, fishing on a trawler in Alaska, or working at the state school and hospital here in Idaho, he always had a story and he loved to tell them with a laugh.

Richard is survived by his children Sarah Beckham and Rebekah Tway, his granddaughters Aria Tway and Amelia Tway, his brother Arnold Rosling, his sisters Carol Foster and Susan Gollobit, and his beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Daniel, brother David, mother Rose Rosling, and father Arnold Rosling.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. at Canyon Hill Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the home of Carol Foster.

"But I shed not a tear for this Bother of mine for he lived free and loved his lifestyle, So ride on my Brother and rest in peace 'til we meet again after a while". Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary