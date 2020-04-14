|
Richard H Schultz
July 20, 1947 - April 10, 2020
Richard Henry Schultz was born in steamy downtown Chicago on July 20, 1947 to Joe and Edna Schultz. The small family left the big city for Boise in 1948. Boise remained Dick's home-even when he was away from home-for the rest of his life.
He grew up doing boy things such as floating the canals; exploring the sandstone cliffs along Bogus Basin Rd; and playing league softball. School years included St. Mary's, Borah and Capitol. His sport was track. Running remained a passion for the rest of his life-his form and endurance for it were exceptional.
Dick was a U of I graduate where he added to his list of friends. He graduated in 1970. He was on active duty 4 years in his beloved Coast Guard, learning while he worked and at home in the confinement of "coastie-boat" Midget that traveled from Newfoundland to the Pacific. He collected more friends and a love sailing,
In 1978 Dick earned his Masters of Science (physiology) at Central Washington University and later served as an adjunct professor on the faculty. While there he hiked and climbed in the Cascades, learning from the best back in the day. Faded photos are never without sheers of rock and ice. Again he collected life long friends.
Dick returned to Boise to work in BSU's Outward Bound program where he studied bears and avoided snakes. Next he signed on with the Idaho Dept of Health & Welfare's Division of Health and served until retirement. Here too he made lasting friends among his staff, governors, and many legislators. His first priority was excellent service based on good decision-making and he surrounded himself with staff who were up for the task. Dick worked to bring out the best in his staff and indeed he had some of the best.
After retirement Dick went to work for his wife as a field crew member...and driver...and assistant photographer, all for free-he picked up field protocol and skills quickly and argued minimally. He had a sense of place and direction that needed no Google Earth, GPS or compass to verify. Over the years, Dick also developed an eye and solid critique for art that was not his style-he knew where composition and color weaknesses were and offered solutions, but would never go near a paintbrush.
Born to move, Dick ran, hiked and biked the Boise Foothills; walked miles in Idaho's deserts and along Oregon Coast beaches; and spent long days with fly-fishing buddies on the Owyhee, S Fork of the Boise, and in the Lamar Valley among the buffalo. When he wasn't doing these he was at the gym. His "old guys" group (you know who you are) were as much a part of his reason to be there as was the work-out.
Dick passed away of pancreatic cancer on Good Friday April 10 leaving his wife of 34 years, Pam Demo. He had no relatives but left a long list of friends who mourn his leaving.
At his request there will be no service. Instead, please donate generously to .
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 14, 2020