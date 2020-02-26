|
Richard "Rick" Surmeier
December 7, 1958 - February 20, 2020
Richard "Rick" Surmeier, 61, passed away on February 20, 2020 at his home in Fruitland, Idaho, after a long battle with lymphoma. He was born on December 7, 1958 in West Covina, California to Dalton James "John" and Donna Jean Martin Surmeier. He was the fourth of five siblings.
After moving from California to Idaho at age 10, Rick grew up on the Surmeier Ranch, learning how to farm and care for the family's fruit orchards. Rick attended Fruitland High School and then began a career in refrigeration, working in the cold storages of Payette Valley Fruit. He used this experience and knowledge to create his own commercial refrigeration business, Prism Industrial Refrigeration, taking him all over the country installing large industrial freezers.
Rick bought an apple orchard in the mid'90's where he built his home in Fruitland. He loved working the land and selling his produce and fruit at his fruit store located at Palisades Junction. Rick also had a love for the outdoors, spending a lot of his free time fishing on the Salmon River and at his cabin near Riggins, Idaho. He was constantly finding new projects to improve his farm, cabin and home, and always wanted to leave things better than how he found them.
Rick is survived by his wife, Connie and his three children, Andrea Surmeier, Sadi Calhoun (Jeremy), and James Kellames; his mother, Donna Surmeier; his four siblings, Dr. Jim Surmeier (Kate), Cindy Limbaugh (Mark), Dan Surmeier (Judy), and Terri Fritz; and his granddaughter, Abby Calhoun.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 29th at Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Rick's family at www.shafferjensen.com.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers donations be made to Ducks Unlimited, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, Idaho 83661.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020