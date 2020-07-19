Richard Waltman

Richard L Waltman04/09/1929 - 07/14/2020Richard L. Waltman, of Nampa, ID, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the age of 91 years.Richard was born to Virgil and Almeda Gibbens Waltman on April 9, 1929 in Caldwell Idaho. He married Mary Lou Winans, and together raised Terry, Michael, Steve, and Ramon. He worked steadfastly as an electrician, and enjoyed his association within the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), and the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE).Richard is survived by his children Terry, Michael, and Steve; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Lou; his son, Ramon; and his parents Virgil & Almeda.A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Kohlerlawn cemetery; 76 6th St. North, Nampa, ID. Services entrusted to Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel.