Richard Eldon "Red" Ward
May 7, 1922 - August 22, 2019
Richard Elden "Red" Ward 97 of Horseshoe Bend
Red passed away August 22nd, 2019 of natural causes at Country Time Assisted Living in Star.
Red was born May 7th, 1922 at Kuna Idaho to James L. and Nettie M. Ward. He lived in numerous towns throughout the valley finally settling in Horseshoe Bend. Red was the fourth of five children Dortha, Matthew, Bill and Kenneth.
He married Flora Polly Sweep on December 24th, 1942. Polly passed in November 2011
In 1945 Red was hired by Spring Valley Ranch where he worked as cattle foreman for 32years. They lived at the ranch for 25 of those years before moving to Horseshoe Bend, living there for 35 years. He worked for the mill in Horseshoe Bend. He later worked for Boise county weed control, which he considered a great job because he only had to work six months out of the year.
Red loved to hunt, fish and be a cowboy. He enjoyed going to rodeos and participated in local rodeos where he won a belt buckle for wild cow milking in 1978 at the Emmett rodeo which he was very proud of.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and a sister.
Services will be Saturday August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr. in Garden City with viewing from noon until the service begins.
Interment will be at Joplin Cemetery 4700 East Chinden Boulevard, Boise on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Please visit Red's memorial webpage at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019