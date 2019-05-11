Home

Relyea Funeral Chapel
318 North Latah Street
Boise, ID 83706
(208) 344-4441
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Melba Senior Center
Baseline Rd.
View Map
Rick Dwayne Howard
November 11, 1954 - May 8, 2019
Rick Dwayne Howard, 64, of Melba, left this world behind on June 8, 2019, after a short illness. He was the first of four sons born to William L. and Barbara L. Howard, in Nampa.
Rick is survived by wife, Janie, six children, Cynda, Jesca, Joshua, Dustin, Allison and Ryan, two brothers, Jeffrey and Tyrone, 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kelly and granddaughter Samantha.
A Life Celebration potluck lunch will be held on Wednesday, May 15,1:00 PM, at the Melba Senior Center on Baseline Rd. Please bring a memory to share.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 11, 2019
