Ricky Joe Nall
February 8, 1951 - July 26, 2020
Nall, Ricky Joe, 69, New Port Richey, FL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Rick was born to Doyal and Leora Nall on Feb. 8, 1951 in Nampa, Idaho. He grew up in Caldwell, Idaho, and is a 1969 graduate of Caldwell High School where he participated in football, baseball, track and choir. He went on to play football at the Idaho State University. After college, he lived in New York City, Miami, and Tarpon Springs, FL, prior to settling in New Port Richey, FL. He worked the majority of his career as a Real Estate Broker and in recent years as a Guardian. He was an active volunteer for the Boys and Girls club, Tarpon Springs Little League and a member of the Elks and Moose Lodges. He enjoyed fishing, golf, cooking, watching sports and movies, and spending time with his family. Rick is survived by his daughter Tifphani (Jody) Valdes, 3 grandchildren (Mikayla, Luke & Jaxson who knew him as Pappy), mother Leora, brother Gary (Jan), sister-in-law Karen, nieces and nephews and his cat "little girl". He was preceded in death by his father, Doyal and brother, Jerry Nall. He is remembered by his jovial smile and kind deeds.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 in Florida at Dobies Funeral Home dobiesfuneralhome.com
.