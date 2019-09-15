|
Rita Ilene Luna
November 16, 1945 - September 12, 2019
Rita I. (Nopens) Luna, 73, of Nampa, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born on Nov. 16, 1945 in Spencer, South Dakota to Darrel and Malba Nopens. She was one of eleven children.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Luna; an infant son, James; her parents; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. She is survivedby her children Jaunette Stringer of Caldwell, Caprice Transue, Shauna Abbott both of Nampa, Ryan Criffield, Daniell (Thomas) Oakley both of Homedale; two brothers Jimmy Joe of Nampa, Paul of Texas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchilren.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019