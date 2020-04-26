|
Robert William Castoro
Robert William Castoro, age 53, passed away Friday April 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. His tragic death was caused by injuries sustained from a sudden unintentional accident in his home.
Robert was born August 10, 1966, in New Jersey. He met the love of his life, Martine, in 1993 in Laguna Beach, California. The two married just one year later. It was here that they opened their first restaurant, aptly named, Ti Amo. A romantic restaurant, nestled in the cliffs above the Pacific, Ti Amo featured the art of Martine and the cuisine of Chef Enrique Martinez. This intimate eatery quickly became a favorite among celebrities, politicians, and locals in the know.
In 2004, the Castoros moved with their children to Boise, Idaho. It only took them a year to debut Barbacoa with Chef Enrique again at their side. It was a restaurant unlike Boise had ever seen before. Part restaurant, part art gallery, and every bit a nightclub, 'Coa' completely changed the standard of Boise's dining experience. Robert and Martine traveled the world to curate the restaurant's innovative design and menu. Their son Nikolai has managed the restaurant for the past 5 years. He, with the help of his brother Demitrios, will continue in their father's footsteps of creating excellence in experiences.
Robert had an enthusiasm for life that was infectious. His energy was ceaseless. He lived his life as a celebration- never considering going half-way. He dreamed big and lived even bigger. Whether he was heli-skiing, scuba diving, skydiving, waterskiing, serving aces, or capturing your queen- he did it with unrivaled passion. It was as though he wanted us all along for the party.
Friends and family recall exotic vacations, ultimate adventures, and road trips. Robert had a way of making you feel like you were the most important person he'd ever met- be it in a dining room of 500 or fireside apres ski.
He loved art, animals, motorcycles, vintage cars, people, and most of all, his family. Robert had one of the biggest hearts and took every opportunity to take care of people. When the first Barbacoa burned to the ground in 2010, he auctioned off all that was left and put the profits into a trust for his employees. The depth of his generosity was staggering- he jumped at any chance to help those in need. Just this spring, Robert began work on opening an art charity center in McCall where all profits would go back into the community- the first beneficiary being the "Little Ski Hill." Robert's children plan to continue his vision.
Robert is survived by his former wife, Martine Castoro; son Nikolai (and his wife Sam); daughter Chynna; son Demitrios; stepfather Terry Clark; sister Lea; brothers Paul, Daron, Allen, and Joseph; as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Immediate family will gather to honor Robert Thursday April 30th, 2020, at 8:30pm. This will be live streamed outside of Barbacoa for all to celebrate his life at that same time. All attendees are asked to respect the current Covid guidance. Remembrances may be directed to the attention of Barbacoa 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise, ID 83706.
Services handled under the care of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020