Robert William Currie
May 10, 1975 - October 14, 2019
Robert "Bob" William Currie, 44, of Caldwell, died October 14, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 10, 1975 in Jackson, Wyoming, the son of Dorothy Marie Barney (Boyce) and William Melville Currie, Jr. He was the second born child and younger brother of Kimberly Anne Currie (Harris). He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Buddy Boyce.
Bob attended schools in Wilson and Jackson, Wyoming and later got his GED. He had many jobs where he was able to be of service to others and care for animals. He was most proud of his positions with Cable One and Ultimate Connections as a locator and lineman in the Boise Area.
He married Kimberly Gail Conner (Jensen) on April 26, 1996. They were very excited to welcome their first baby, Nicholas Chase Currie on October 12, 2000. Following soon after, on March 10, 2004, their beautiful baby girl, Samantha Lynne Currie was born.
After divorcing, he remarried Jesica Anne Hines on December 13, 2014 and became a stepfather to her children: Kloey, Timothy, and Emma Stevens. They divorced in 2019 but remained close friends.
Bob was a champion for equality, fiercely loyal, compassionate, creative, stubborn, and incredibly generous with his expressions of love and kindness. Bob loved rock climbing, eating out with friends and family, going to movies, taking his Jeep out, and spending time with his children. One of his favorite simple pleasures in life was enjoying a good cup o' java with loved ones. His friends and family will remember him as the "coffee snob" who was always introducing them to new kinds of coffee or taking them to his favorite coffee spots. He will always be remembered for his contagious laugh, beaming smile, and sense of humor. He was a truly authentic and remarkable man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Bob is also survived by his sister Sabrina Kay Currie, brother Claton Kyle Currie, lifelong best friend Anthony Kimball Stevens, numerous friends, and extended family members.
At Bob's request, the family will be planning a Celebration of Life to be held on his birthday, May 10, 2020 in the Boise area. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider donations made to support his children. All contributions can be made here: https://www.supportful.com/robertcurrie.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019