|
|
Robert Glen Curtis
September 22, 1922 - October 7, 2019
Robert Glen Curtis, 97, of Boise, died October 7, 2019. Bob was born September 22, 1922 in Boise, ID, the middle child of three boys born to Stanley A. and Irma Eichelberger Curtis. Curtis Road in Boise, was named for his grandfather who homesteaded the land where St.Al's hospital stands.
Bob lived his entire life in Boise, attending Franklin School and Boise High School. He served in the Navy during World War II. He returned to Boise and married Dorla Hibbard on March 7, 1947. He earned a Master's degree from the College of Idaho and began teaching in 1947 and taught at Cole School, North Jr. High, Boise High and was principle at South Jr. High in Boise for 16 years. He also worked as a coach and an official.
Bob retired from the Air Force Reserve as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was also a member of the Boise Vista Lions Club, holding many positions including President.
He built a cabin on Lake Cascade in 1960 where he enjoyed spending time with his family. One of the things that he enjoyed doing was woodworking.
Bob is survived by his children, Vicki (John) Cluff of Kimberly, Becky (Wynn) Fuhriman, Cindy (David) Hobson of Boise, Bob (Kim) Curtis of Elk Grove, CA, Kristin (John) Fry of Bremerton, WA, Jan (Neil) Wassmuth of Boise, 37 grandchildren, and 96 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorla, two brothers, a daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and one great grandson.
The funeral service will be held Friday at the LDS Church, 701 S. Curtis Road in Boise, at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow directly after services at Dry Creek Cemetery
Bob's full obituary may be found on his memorial web page at www.summersfuneral.com.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019