Robert William Dawson
Robert William Dawson, April 25,1927-September 8, 2019, was the son of Samuel Elberton and Lois Etta (Athey) Dawson of Bellaire, Ohio. Survived by children: Samuel (Michele) Dawson, Robin Fellman, Charlene Connor, Jennifer (Kurt) Nastasi, Robert W. (Carol) Dawson Jr ; 26 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Friday, September 13, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 215 S. 3rd Avenue West, Marsing, Idaho. Full obituary is available online at ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019