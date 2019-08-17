Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Elerick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Elerick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Elerick Obituary
Robert H. Elerick
February 28, 1939 - July 16, 2019
Robert H. "Bob" Elerick July 16 Oak Harbor, WA 81y/o
Bob succumbed from complications following abdominal surgery on July 16, 2019.
He was born in Caldwell February 28, 1939. He spent his early years in Gardena California,
Returned to Caldwell with his parents Bill & Marge Elerick in 1952. He attended Caldwell High School until 1956 after which he chose a career in the U.S. Navy, wherein he served for 24 years, retiring as Chief Aviation Mechanic (H). Bob served two combat tours in Vietnam in "Helo" rescue of downed aviators. His final duty station was with Combat SAR HC-7 NAS Whidbey Island, Washington.
Bob is survived by two sons, James (Portland, OR) & Brian (Vancouver, WA) and two daughters, Merry (Kalispell, MT) & Susan (Hollywood, CA), brother Bruce (Alameda, CA) & sister Louise (Boise, ID)
Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.