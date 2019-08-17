|
Robert H. Elerick
February 28, 1939 - July 16, 2019
Robert H. "Bob" Elerick July 16 Oak Harbor, WA 81y/o
Bob succumbed from complications following abdominal surgery on July 16, 2019.
He was born in Caldwell February 28, 1939. He spent his early years in Gardena California,
Returned to Caldwell with his parents Bill & Marge Elerick in 1952. He attended Caldwell High School until 1956 after which he chose a career in the U.S. Navy, wherein he served for 24 years, retiring as Chief Aviation Mechanic (H). Bob served two combat tours in Vietnam in "Helo" rescue of downed aviators. His final duty station was with Combat SAR HC-7 NAS Whidbey Island, Washington.
Bob is survived by two sons, James (Portland, OR) & Brian (Vancouver, WA) and two daughters, Merry (Kalispell, MT) & Susan (Hollywood, CA), brother Bruce (Alameda, CA) & sister Louise (Boise, ID)
