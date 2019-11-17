Home

Robert Fleming


1949 - 2019
Robert Fleming Obituary
Robert D. "Bob" Fleming
August 1, 1949 - November 5, 2019
Robert D. Fleming was born August 1, 1949 to Paul R. Fleming and Wilma Thompson Fleming in Woodland, California. He passed away November 5, 2019.
The family moved to Vale, Oregon in 1950 and began farming on Bully Creek. Bob grew up doing the usual work and play of a farmer's son. He joined F.F.A. in high school and raised and exhibited registered black angus cattle at the Malheur County Fair.
Bob married Karen Ann Gentz on September 25, 1971. After a short time in Ontario, they moved to Kuna, Idaho where Bob began farming. He raised various crops, hogs and Angus cattle.
Bob loved to joke, tease and laugh.
He is survived by his two sons Travis of Kuna, Idaho and Trent of Nampa, Idaho. Two sisters, Linda Crannell of Redmond, Oregon and Deborah Wiggins of Vale, Oregon, along with six nieces and nephews and their children.
At his wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
