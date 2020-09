Robert Dale Haney, 87, Services will be held, Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Nyssa LDS Stake Center at 1309 Park Avenue in Nyssa, Oregon, there will be a receiving from 11:00-1:00 pm. There will be a virtual link posted for those of you who aren't able to attend the service in person. There will be a virtual link posted for those of you who aren't able to attend the service in person go to https://www.tvpbn.com/channels/funerals Bowman Funeral Parlor