|
|
Robert Warren Harrison
January 17, 1933 - January 14, 2020
Bob was born January 17, 1933, at the home of his parents, Melvin Arthur Harrison and Bessie Downey Harrison, near Castleford, Idaho. He passed on January 14, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Meridian, Idaho.
Bob spent his early years in Castleford on his parents' farm. His sister, Barbara, was born in 1940. He attended school in Castleford until 1945 when the family moved to the farm on Deer Flat Road south of Nampa. His brother, Rodney, was born in 1946. Bob attended schools in Nampa, graduating from Nampa High School in 1951.
After high school Bob enlisted in the Navy and was stationed out of San Diego. In 1952 Bob married Mary Helene Thompson in Nampa. Later in the 1950's son Doug was born, followed by son Mike and twin daughters, Debbie and DeDee. Bob worked for Union Pacific after his discharge from the Navy. After Bob and Mary Helene parted ways Bob moved to the Chico, California area where he farmed. There he married Betty Metzger and welcomed her children. Daughter Michele was born in 1970. After Bob and Betty's marriage ended in divorce Bob moved back to Idaho in the early 1980's. There he met the woman who would become his long-time partner, Marcie Jayo. They remained together until Marcie passed in 2012. He cherished his time with Marcie's family. Bob's family is truly grateful for all the Murgoitio family did for him as well as the care son Mike provided to him in his later years.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Bessie Harrison, and his partner, Marcie Jayo. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Doug Harrison, Mike Harrison, Debbie (Marvin) Call, Dee (Gary) Dietz, and Michele (Greg) January and by his siblings and their spouses, Barbara (Larry) Anderson and Rod (Cindy) Harrison. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren along with numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
A graveside service for the family will be held followed by a celebration of life later in the year. Condolences may be shared at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com where a complete obituary is posted.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 21, 2020