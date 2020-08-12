Robert Charles Hopkins, Sr.

March 28, 1925 - May 7, 2020

Bob was born in Roswell, ID and went home to be with his Lord at the age of 95 from cancer. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a family service was held on May 13, 2020 at the Lower Boise Cemetery just east of Parma.

A celebration of the life and marriage of Bob & Betty Hopkins will be held this Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 am with a luncheon reception following at the Ten Davis hall, 23897 Ten Davis Rd, Parma, Idaho. Please join our celebration.

Bob was the 6th of 6 children born to A.J. and Ethel (Stubblefield) Hopkins. 5 boys and 1 girl. He started school at Roswell in 1931. When he was in the 6th grade, his family moved to the Apple Valley community northwest of Parma where he went to school through the 7th grade and then to Parma High School where he graduated in 1943. While in high school, World War II occurred but he never enlisted because his dad was ill and Bob had to stay home and tend to the farm. He farmed with horses until 1945 when he bought his first tractor, a B John Deere.

That same year he met the neighbor girl, Betty Lisle. Their first date was at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, which they and their family and friends faithfully attended for the next 73 years. They were engaged July 4, 1946 and married August 17, 1946 in Olympia, Washington with Betty and Don Johnston of Parma as attendants. While on their honeymoon they bought their first car, a 1936 Nash Coupe in which to drive home. They lived and farmed for 5 years east of Parma where their first son, Bobby, was born. Then they moved to Wilder, Idaho where they lived & farmed for 7 years where two more sons, Jimmy & Danny and a little girl, Penny were born. Then in 1958, they bought a farm and moved to the Ten Davis community east of Parma where they still live today. Bob often boasted that he never lived more than 5 miles from where he had been born. He loved farming and during harvest season he always invited his crew of all nationalities in for a hot meal. Also, in his younger years, he enjoyed running wild horses in the Owyhees with his friends.

In 1973 they bought the flower shop in Nyssa, Oregon and called it "Flowers by Betty". Bob wrapped plants, made bows, was the delivery man and ran the greenhouses. His grandkids helped him in the greenhouses transplanting (without pay) and rode along on many deliveries (usually stopping for hot chocolate or ice cream). Having seen many changes over his 95 years, living through the great depression & World War II, he had many great stories to tell his grandkids on their trips to "Big Boise". Bob loved to travel. He had been to 42 of the 50 states, Canada, Mexico & the Bahamas. He & Betty celebrated their 50th anniversary in Hawaii and their 60th & 65th on an Alaskan cruise and on their 73rd anniversary they kept their long standing tradition attending the Caldwell Night Rodeo with family and friends. To make it 73 years, Bob would often say "You not only have to love each other, you also have to like each other". Over the years, they were involved in many clubs and especially enjoyed many trips in their motorhome with the Good Sams. Among Bob's most enjoyable trip was traveling to Missouri with his 3 sons in 2013 to a family reunion.

Bob was a true gentleman and family man. He greatly enjoyed the family gatherings in their home including holidays and birthdays. His favorite thing was being around the family. He would light up a room with his wonderful stories and he brought happiness to those around him. He was a man rich in love for God, his country, family, friends & farm. He was also an avid BSU Bronco fan. Bob & son Bobby were both baptized December 28, 2008 at the Golden Gate Baptist Church in Wilder by their pastor and friend, Richard Cox. A very memorable event for both of them.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents A.J. and Ethel Hopkins, brothers Herman, Varner (Irma), Andy (Irene), Albert (Marie) and sister Edith Hatch (Homer). All of his first cousins, one nephew and three nieces. Bob always said "It doesn't matter where you go in life, what you do, or how much you have, it's who you have beside you to have "A Lifetime of Contentment".

He is survived by his four children whom he loved and treasured; Bobby (Marcia), Jimmy (Elizabeth), Danny (Debbie), Penny (Dave), eight grandchildren (to whom he is affectionately known as "Pop") Brian (Tracey), Michael (Jennifer), Carrie (Chris), Ed (Trish), Jessica (Shane), Jeffrey (Bethany), Jamie (Kevin), and Jon (Lauren), 19 great grandchildren, and 8 great, great grandchildren.

Thanks to all for the beautiful sympathy cards, flowers, food, and visits. Our thanks to Larry Matthews for the motorcycle rides, for his care and concern for his uncle Bob and to Cathy Sanford for all the phone calls of concern for her "Uncle Bobby". Thank you also to Dakan Chapel for their friendship, their kind and professional service.

Bob lived the last 3 years in the Parma living center and we say a great big thank you for the great care and friendship they gave him. Also, a big thank you to the First Choices Hospice Care & Dr. Donald Janeera who also became a good friend to Bob.

