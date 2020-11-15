Robert "Bob" Edwin Kettering

August 8, 1936 - November 3, 2020

When I think of Robert "Bob" Kettering, I think of a sage that kept the child in them. No matter the situation or who was there, he imbued an essence of grace, patience, sentimentality, love, wisdom, community-orientation, and somehow he kept it goofy. Every single day. Bob was the easiest person to be with, because you knew if you were with him, he was entirely present with you, whether son, daughter, grandchild, friend, nurse, mailman, or stranger. Although sincerity was for everyone, at the end of the day he was a family man. Along side his wife Jeanette (1937-2017), they built a foundation for the Kettering family here in Idaho. Bob was an actively involved father and grandfather. He coached his sons' baseball teams growing up, always squeezed in an episode of the Twilight Zone or scary movies with his daughter, and attended every sports game for his grandchildren adorning a vintage Lakers jacket, whether he was walking, in a wheelchair, or from the car window. He missed nothing. He was and will always be there. He'd say "Well I meant to do nothing yesterday and didn't finish, so today I'll do that." "Keep it cool", he'd say, as if he was reminding you to be yourself and let yourself flow uninterrupted with poise and self-integrity through every event in life. With the right mindset, it could all be kept cool, endurable. I think we're just catching on to your lessons you've embodied for a lifetime.

Robert was born August 8, 1936 to Ed and LaVerne Kettering in Denver, Colorado. The family moved to southern California where he met his soulmate, Jeanette Kettering, in the seventh grade. At the age of 17, he enlisted into the Air Force where he served until 1975. In 1976, he took over Hogey's Antiques and Restoration, a family business now owned and operated by his son Mark Kettering. Today he is survived by his two brothers, Ed (Barbara) Kettering, Don (Yolanda) Kettering and his sister Sharon (Tim) Johnson. The family, including his sons Mike (Shirley) Kettering, Mark Kettering and his daughter Marla Kettering, as well as his grandchildren Kiera (Joe) Berghof, Seth (Melinda) Kettering, Sean Kettering and Hunter Kettering, and great grandchildren, will hold a private military service in the upcoming weeks, and a celebration of life will ensue in the Spring of 2021.

As his answering machine says, "Sorry I can't get to the phone, Jeanette and I are in outer space right now, all spaced-out, so we'll just have to get back to ya." Looking forward.





