Robert G. MacDonald
August 14, 1932 - February 5, 2020
Robert G. MacDonald, 87, of Nampa, joined the Lord in Heaven on February 5, 2020. He departed the earth surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was born to Murdrick and Anna MacDonald on August 14, 1932, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He attended Polytechnic High School in Riverside, CA, and graduated in 1951. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was on active duty from 1952-53 during the Korean War. He served on the U.S.S. Toledo as a Fireman.
He met his wife, Sharon S. MacDonald, at a roller skating rink, and they married in Redlands on September 4, 1954. Robert and Sharon were blessed with two sons: Robert H. MacDonald in 1956, and William W. MacDonald in 1959. The family relocated to Nampa in 1972. Robert worked for many years at Consolidated Freightways as a Ratings Clerk and retired in 1994. In his free time, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and boating with his family. He also enjoyed playing the clarinet, and he spent many hours transposing and rewriting songs for it.
His quick wit, trademark smirk, and passion for music lives on through his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of sixty years, Sharon; and their eldest son, Robert H.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald MacDonald; his son, William MacDonald; William's wife, Deborah; and his daughter-in-law, Joline MacDonald. He has three grandchildren from William: William H. MacDonald, Scott G. MacDonald, and Linda S. Rowan. He also has four great-grandchildren from William H. and his wife, Holly.
Robert's family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Hodges, Myrna, Roberta, and Kathy for their compassion and support.
A viewing and service will be held at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. South, Nampa, at 1:00 PM on February 13th, 2020. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020