Robert James "Bob" Miller
March 24, 1944 - October 12, 2020
Robert James "Bob" Miller, 76, died suddenly of a heart attack on the afternoon of October 12, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter Barbara and her husband Daniel Mason and their daughters Alexis and Savannah; his son Thomas and his daughter Ireland; and his sister Judy and her husband Dave and many nieces and nephews. Bob loved his family dearly.
He was an avid art and antique collector. He also enjoyed fishing and playing cards with family and friends. He will forever be in our hearts.
A viewing will be held at Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 12:30-1:30 pm, 415 12th Ave So. Nampa, Idaho 83651. A funeral service with military honors will follow at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 pm, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd. Boise, Idaho 83714. Both services will comply with State Covid-19 guidance.
An online guest book to share a memory of Bob is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com