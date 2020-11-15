1/1
Robert NiEto
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G NIeto
July 11, 1951 - November 11, 2020
Robert Nieto, 69, passed peacefully around his family on November 11, 2020 at his home in Nampa, Idaho after battling cancer.
Robert was born on July 11, 1951 in Karnes City, Texas to Elisa and Manuel Nieto.
Moved to Houston, Texas 1984 where he met and married Edna Yolanda Flores on April 13, 1987 and moved to West Liberty Iowa. They were happily married for 33 years.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Elisa Nieto; brother Ernesto Nieto; sister Martha Mora. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his family; spouse Edna Yolanda Nieto; daughter Rochelle Alvarez; sons George Martinez, Richard Martinez, and Daniel Flores and family Daniel A Flores and Rio A Flores; and many grandkids; mother-in-law Josefa Marin; siblings Servando Nieto, Yolanda & Jesus Contreras, Hope & Joe Garcia, Samuel Sr. & Chayo Nieto, Mary Jane Schmidt, Helen & Jerry Dalton, brother-in-law Conrad & Michelle Marin and family Benny and Joshua & Esmeralda Marin; sister-in-law; Magdalena Natera and family Martin & Maggie Fernandez; aunt, uncles and many nephews, nieces, and cousins who loves him.
Robert had a carefree spirit and enjoyed jamming to the oldies but goodies while working with his tools and watching cowboy movies.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave S, Nampa with a service in his honor on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Interment
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved