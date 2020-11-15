Robert G NIeto
July 11, 1951 - November 11, 2020
Robert Nieto, 69, passed peacefully around his family on November 11, 2020 at his home in Nampa, Idaho after battling cancer.
Robert was born on July 11, 1951 in Karnes City, Texas to Elisa and Manuel Nieto.
Moved to Houston, Texas 1984 where he met and married Edna Yolanda Flores on April 13, 1987 and moved to West Liberty Iowa. They were happily married for 33 years.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Manuel & Elisa Nieto; brother Ernesto Nieto; sister Martha Mora. He leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his family; spouse Edna Yolanda Nieto; daughter Rochelle Alvarez; sons George Martinez, Richard Martinez, and Daniel Flores and family Daniel A Flores and Rio A Flores; and many grandkids; mother-in-law Josefa Marin; siblings Servando Nieto, Yolanda & Jesus Contreras, Hope & Joe Garcia, Samuel Sr. & Chayo Nieto, Mary Jane Schmidt, Helen & Jerry Dalton, brother-in-law Conrad & Michelle Marin and family Benny and Joshua & Esmeralda Marin; sister-in-law; Magdalena Natera and family Martin & Maggie Fernandez; aunt, uncles and many nephews, nieces, and cousins who loves him.
Robert had a carefree spirit and enjoyed jamming to the oldies but goodies while working with his tools and watching cowboy movies.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave S, Nampa with a service in his honor on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society
