Robert (Bob) C. Olding
May 29, 1936 - March 9, 2020
Robert (Bob) Charles Olding was born on May 29th, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his six children Robert A. Olding, Elizabeth Olding Navarre, Matthew Olding, Michael Olding, Stephanie Olding Hagler, Heidi Olding McGowan Howe, twelve grandchildren, one great grandchild, and two siblings, Martha Olding Smith, and James Olding, many nieces and nephews!
We, his children, are not sure what his early childhood was like, but there are anecdotal reports that he specialized in practical jokes. We do know that he attended St. Xavier High School, an all-boys Jesuit school where the motto is ... "Men for Others". As he neared the end of his high school days, dad was informed by the school counselor that he should enter the priesthood .... or become a doctor. Dad chose the practical option. His first action in pursuit of this goal was to attend Xavier University and earn a bachelor's degree in beer, er, pre-med. Doing this enabled him to escape Cincinnati (but not the Jesuits) and he headed north to Milwaukee Wisconsin to earn a medical degree at Marquette University. In between his medical studies he married Helen Rose Hoesl and the two of them had their first child, Robert August.
The new family headed to Phoenix Arizona where dad did his internship and residency. He and Helen added Elizabeth to the family. Dad learned to snow ski at this time and was able to explore and fall in love with the American West. Once his residency was finished, the newly minted doctor and family were promptly drafted into the Air Force. The Air Force deemed it necessary to move the young family to Amarillo Texas where the new doctor would be the base Gynecologist and Obstetrician. Feeling productive or bored, Matthew and Michael were added to the family.
After the Air Force, Robert moved the family to Cincinnati. Once the family arrived in Cincinnati, Robert realized a mistake had been made. A new goal was implemented ... immediately find a new home. Preferably out West in the Rockies.
Robert settled family in Nampa, Idaho during the late summer of 1967. In 1970, Robert remarried Judith Ann VanPaepeghem and feeling productive or bored again, Stephanie & Heidi were added to the family, yep…that makes six kids.
1976 Robert decided to leave the medical center group at Mercy and start his own private practice. Bob became the first doctor in the Treasure Valley to hire a nurse midwife and to open a birthing center outside of a hospital. He was very honored to provide women another option for childbirth. A choice that was more affordable and in a setting that was closer to a home birthing experience. This paved the way for the modern-day birthing centers... When asked if he enjoyed his career specialty, he replied, "I get to witness the miracle of birth everyday".
Bob's love of the outdoors only grew once he moved to Idaho. He was an avid downhill skier, hiker, runner, camper, water skier, and tennis player.
In 1974, Bob and his wife Judy, along with three other couples purchased the land that would become the Midland Heights Tennis Club. The couples along with their children pulled sugar beets out of the fields to clear the spot where the four new tennis courts and swimming pool would be built. Today, it is the location of the River City Tennis Club in Nampa.
Bob moved to Park City, Utah in the early 90's and took up mountain biking and running. He ran his first marathon at the age of 60. It would be the first of many marathons and races he would run. He was a world traveler, going places like the Soviet Union, all over Europe, visiting family often in Germany, and hiking to Mount Everest's Base Camp. He taught himself German so he could speak to his extended German family. He loved all music, playing the banjo, the hammered dulcimer, and most recently the Irish whistle.
In 2000, Bob moved back to Idaho, making Lake Fork his home where he once again became involved in the tennis community. The last two years of his life, his love of adventure took him throughout the United States in his RV, visiting family and friends along the way.
Dad, we hope you are surrounded by endless fields of hops and grains that free pour the best tasting malt beverages.
Memorial website: mykeeper.com/profile/RobertCOlding
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 31, 2020.