Robert Peirsol

Robert H Peirsol
Robert Harold Peirsol, 94, of Nampa returned to Heaven, Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at his home. Robert was born 13 November 1925, in Nampa, Idaho, to his loving parents James Bryan and Nettie Olive (Doramus) Peirsol.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, 16 October at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St N in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, 15 October at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary and/or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com