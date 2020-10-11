1/1
Robert Peirsol
Robert H Peirsol
Robert Harold Peirsol, 94, of Nampa returned to Heaven, Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at his home. Robert was born 13 November 1925, in Nampa, Idaho, to his loving parents James Bryan and Nettie Olive (Doramus) Peirsol.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, 16 October at Kohlerlawn Cemetery, 76 6th St N in Nampa. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, 15 October at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. 208-467-7300. To read the obituary and/or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kohlerlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
