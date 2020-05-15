Robert Wall Peters

July 10, 1956 - May 11, 2020

Bobby played his final set, laying his drumsticks to rest on May 11, 2020, after gifting this world with his unstoppable energy and talent for 63 years.

Born the third of seven children in San Jose, California, his remaining siblings remember him lovingly as "Little Brown Bear", Bobby Black Eyes, Bonzai Bob, and Froghog.

Educated at St. Clare's, Hillbrook , Archbishop Mitty and Boise State University, Bobby fed his music career through a series of day jobs which provided him with the flexibility to do what he loved best-play the drums.

Along the way, he filled his friends and family with an eclectic and deep appreciation for music and laughter, and was so loved in return. He never sat still. In later years, he and Randa cruised the world together until his cancer diagnosis grounded them. He was a great friend of Bill W.

He is survived by his loving wife, Randa Peters, Nampa, Idaho; daughter Ryah Candace Peters of Natomas, California; stepson Chad (Melanie), Coeur D'Alene, Idaho; brother Steven Peters (Jennifer) of Bend, Oregon, and sisters Mary Leigh Ray (Chuck), Meridian, Idaho, Virginia Umphress (Bob), Boise, Idaho , Helen Peters (Stephen Tilley), Fairfield, California , and Catherine Gauger (Brian), Edina, Minnesota, and his aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.

He joins in death with his beloved parents, Steven & Virginia Peters, and brother Raymond Peters.

Services pending. Remember him with a smile and your favorite drumbeat, and through support of the Idaho Blues Society and Blues in the Schools.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store