Robert Hoyt Peterson
April 29, 1937 - July 31, 2020
Robert (Bob) Hoyt Peterson, 83, died July 31, 2020 at his home in Boise.
Bob was born to Ted and Maxine Peterson in Kamas, Utah on April 29, 1937. He was an engineer, manager, farmer, inventor, consultant, and repairman. Bob grew up helping his dad on the dairy farm in Marion, Utah and masterminding mischief with his buddies.
Working on a road crew after graduating from South Summit High School inspired Bob to get serious about studying. The 60s were a busy time for Bob. He served in the National Guard and later as a Staff Sergeant in the Army, earned his Electrical Engineering degree from University of Utah, married his sweetheart Janice, landed a job at Kennecott Copper, attended the University of Pittsburgh's Management Program for Executives, and added two more kids to the mix.
After attending the Sloan School of Management at MIT in 1975, Bob moved up the ranks at Kennecott, eventually managing both the smelter and the refinery in Utah. He left in 1980 to join the Sunshine Mining Company in Kellogg, Idaho. In 1986, Bob was transferred to the corporate offices in Boise and worked there until retiring in 2001.
In his retirement, he turned his attention back to farming. When not at the farm, he spent many happy afternoons on the golf course with Janice and his many wonderful friends. Wintering with friends in the California desert, golfing and partying with friends added to the joyful memories. Although his focus in recent years has been on golf, Bob was a natural athlete and could hold his own on skis, the basketball boards, the tennis court, and the bowling lanes. He was blessed to be surrounded by so many kind and supportive friends in his life and spoke of them often.
He is survived by his wife, Janice, daughter, Sonja Ozarslan, Grandson, Dane Ozarslan, and sister, Charlotte (Dick) Woolstenhulme. He is preceded in death by his parents and sons, Lance and Shea.
Due to Covid, no service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity
. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the incredible caregivers from the St. Luke's Hospice Team and St. Luke's Cancer Institute.