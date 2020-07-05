Robert Rivera

Robert L. Rivera

April 17, 1965 - March 18, 2020

Robert L. Rivera, age 54 of Wilder, Idaho born April 17, 1965 and passed on March 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel of Caldwell located at 911 Everett Street, Caldwell, Idaho. Luncheon following the service everyone is welcome to attend. If you would like to assist in the luncheon please contact Rose Spath (208) 880-7749.





