Robert Rivera
Robert L. Rivera
April 17, 1965 - March 18, 2020
Robert L. Rivera, age 54 of Wilder, Idaho born April 17, 1965 and passed on March 18, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on July 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Calvary Chapel of Caldwell located at 911 Everett Street, Caldwell, Idaho. Luncheon following the service everyone is welcome to attend. If you would like to assist in the luncheon please contact Rose Spath (208) 880-7749.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
