Robert Earl (Bob) Rose

1932 - 2019

Bob passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at the age of 86 from complications of Alzheimer's disease.

Bob was born to William Earl & Elizabeth Martin Rose in Boise, Idaho in 1932. He was a long awaited and much loved child. Bob married Penny Hartley in 1952 and had two sons. They divorced in 1956 and Bob later married Elaine Taysom Spencer in 1965. He welcomed her 3 children as his family. Bob & Elaine later had a daughter.

He followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Boise Fire Department in 1962. After years of accomplishment and service to the department he retired in 1982 as Deputy Chief. After his retirement, Bob moved with Elaine and their youngest daughter to the Oregon coast and enjoyed a few years in Reedsport. Bob and Elaine moved back to Idaho 1990 and lived there for the remainder of their 46 year marriage, until Elaine's death in 2011. Bob moved back to Oregon in 2014.

Bob was a "doer" and always ready to assist any of his family with whatever project or need they may have had. He loved dogs throughout his life as well as being and avid reader. He enjoyed anything to do with cars: racing, repairing, painting, and selling them.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Juanita, and wife Elaine. He is survived by sons Miles Spencer, John (Joyce) Kuiken, Jim (Celia) Kuiken, Darrell Spencer & daughters Colleen (Jay) Madsen and Beth (Jay) Baymiller as well as 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 12th at 1:30 pm at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise Idaho. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary