Alsip & Persons Funeral Chapel
404 Tenth Avenue South
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 466-3545
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Nampa, ID
View Map
Robert Schaefer
Robert Schaefer

Robert Schaefer


1936 - 2019
Robert Schaefer Obituary
Robert Ernest Schaefer
July 21, 1936 - October 29, 2019
Robert "Bob" Ernest Schaefer, 83, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Bob was born July 21, 1936, in Nampa, Idaho, to Bill and Mildred Schaefer. He grew up in Nampa and graduated from Nampa High School in 1954.
After high school, Bob worked in construction before joining the Air Force in 1957. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, Bob attended the University of Idaho where he studied architecture. It was during his junior year that he met the love of his life, Betty Seitz. They would marry September 12, 1965.
Bob is survived by his wife Betty, son Robert Schaefer Jr. of Cascade, daughter Christina Schaefer of Nampa, grandchildren Aron, Jared, and Danica Lupton of Nampa, and Philip and Selina Schaefer of Edingen, Germany.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa, Idaho, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to Mountain States Tumor Institute. A special thank you to everyone's outpouring of love, prayers, kind words and thoughts in this difficult time. As dad would say, "God bless you."
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. To view Bob's full obituary or to sign the online guest book please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
