Robert Teeter

Robert "Bob" C. Teeter

September 21, 1945 - August 16, 2020

Robert C. Teeter, 74 of Emmett, died suddenly of a massive stroke on Aug. 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston, ID. A viewing will be held Wednesday August 26 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett. Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Potter's with Pastor Jeremiah Campos of Calvary Chapel Emmett officiating. Internment with follow in the Emmett Cemetery. Mr. Teeter was born Sept. 21, 1945 in Nampa, to Robert H. and Helen M. Teeter. He graduated from the University of Idaho in 1968 with a Political Science Degree. He married Ricki Kulhanek in Boise on Aug. 29, 1975. They lived in Idaho, Utah, and Oregon. After 17 years they retired and moved back to Emmett in Oct. 2007. They spent 4 to 5 months every year for 10 years on their boat in Blaine, WA., sailing the San Juan Islands and the Canadian Gulf Islands. They sold the boat in 2017 and had sailed for a total of 43 years. Two years before they stopped sailing, they bought a Rockwood Mini Lite Camper and a CF Moto side-by-side 4-wheeler. They went on lots of campouts and 4-wheeler rides over the past 4 years from New Year's Day to December. Bob was an amazing craftsman. He remodeled every house they ever owned. He was always busy with a new project. People were always complimenting and asking about his projects. Bob worked in insurance claims and risk management for 43 years. When living in Boise in 1986 he helped create Mill Harbor Yacht Club in McCall, Idaho. Bob was a member of Semiahmoo Yacht Club for 10 years. He was a member of the Emmett School Board, and a member of Payette River Regional Technical Academy School Board. He attended Calvary Chapel Emmett for 13 years. He was a member and board member of Emmett Rough Riders and he started a Emmett Ukulele Group in Emmett 2 years ago which grew to 13 members. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Ricki of Emmett; daughter Melinda McCubbins of Caldwell, and sons Robert Brian Teeter of Caldwell, Garth Troy Johnson of Benecia, CA, and Glen E. Johnson "Kerry Lynn Pryce" of San Francisco, CA, and considered Michelle and Raymond Gutierrez of Las Vegas, as a daughter as well; two sisters, Margretta "Jane" and Art Ernst of Overland Park, KS., Rebbeca Ann Eisert of Abbottsford, BC Canada, and John Albert and Stephanie Teeter of Boise, ID; 13 grandchildren + 4 great grandchildren; Gina Johnson, Garrett and Elizabeth Weaver, Acacia and Trenton Frampton + Jade and Bryce, Rowdy and Tiffany Gutierrez, Chase Gutierrez, Holly Gutierrez, Elizabeth Garner, Brigitte and Bret Jackson + Kiara and Liam, Michael, Isaac, & Isaiah DeLarm, and Andrew and Alexandra Johnson. Memorials may be made to Calvary Chapel 498 W. Idaho Blvd. Emmet, Idaho 83617 or to the Payette River Regional Technical Academy P.O. Box 69 Emmett, Idaho 83617.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store