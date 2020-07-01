Robert Unger

Robert A. "Bob" Unger
July 6, 1942 - June 17, 2020
Robert A. "Bob" Unger, 77, of Parma, left this world for his forever home on June 17, 2020 from natural causes. He was born in Ashland, Oregon on July 6, 1942. He graduated from Eagle Point High School in May of 1960. He served in the United States Air Force from November 1960 through August 1965, stationed at Edwards AFB in the Mojave Desert. Upon his return from active duty he worked for Miller Redwood and 3M Company.
Bob began working for Lithia Motors and became Sales Manager in 1971. He enjoyed selling cars in southern Oregon for more than 25 years. He moved to Idaho and worked for Kit Mobile Homes for 12 years before retiring in 2008.
Bob lived a life of adventures and enjoyment to himself and those around him. He will be remembered for his storytelling and his entertaining wit.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Sam (Wood) Unger; sons Mark Under and Greg Unger, Casey Campbell and Kelly Campbell; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bob will be missed by everyone that was touched by him. He loved to hunt and ride dirt bikes and spent many hours in the eastern Oregon desert and the hills of Idaho. With Bob's passing, we are reminded that life is short, and we should spend as much time as possible with loved ones.
At his request, his ashes will be scattered near Three Forks in the Owyhee Desert. This was one of his favorite places. We will miss Bob but we understand that through Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, we will all be together in our forever home with the Lord.
Many thanks to the caring staff at West Valley Medical Center for your kindness and care of our beloved Bob. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.