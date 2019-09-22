|
|
Robert "Bob" Wilhelm
May 3, 1930 - September 19, 2019
Robert Leroy Wilhelm, 89 years old, was born in Amery, Wisconsin on May 3, 1930 and died in Boise, Idaho, on September 19, 2019 at the Bridge at Valley View. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Ann (Moar) Wilhelm; parents, Percy L. Wilhelm and Laura (Peterson) Wilhelm; and sister, Gael Johnson. He is survived by his loving sister, Charlotte Nelson; his children, Dale (Tia) Wilhelm, Todd (Sharon) Wilhelm, Paul (Mindi) Wilhelm, Laura (Eric) LaHaug, and Joel (Rachel) Wilhelm; fifteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Bob married Shirley at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis on October 16, 1954. They were married 54 years and he missed her every day after her passing in 2010.
He loved aviation to the degree that before he could drive a car, he obtained his pilot's license at the age of fifteen. His lifetime dream of being an Air Force pilot was cut short when he was severely injured working on the flight line of his local airport. He went on to work as an air traffic controller, owner of an office machine repair business, and a pilot for Federal Express. Throughout his entire adult life, he was employed as a part time pilot in the evenings and on weekends. He flew RC model airplanes as a hobby.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave. Caldwell, Idaho 83607. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa, Idaho 83651. To visit Bob's online guest book or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019