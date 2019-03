Robert Uel Wood

November 11, 1931 - February 26, 2019

Robert Uel Wood passed on February 26, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in 1931 to his parent's, Uel and Hazel Claud Wood in Meridian, Idaho. He was raised as a Dairy Farmer at EE-DA-HOW FARM along with his brothers John and Horace, Kuna, Idaho, milking and raising up to 120 Jersey cows. He was known for his strong and forceful presence, but he had a heart of gold and left an impact on many friends and family.

During his 4 year service in the Navy he was stationed in San Diego, Mirimar Naval Air Base. He married his wife, Judy Miller, in Yuma, Arizona in 1955. They were together for 64 years.

His accomplishments included: Ten Mile Riding Club 1949 -Lifetime Honorary Member; National Appaloosa Club 1960-1980; ION (Idaho Oregon Nevada) Appaloosa Club; Long time Farm Bureau Member; and for many years was Santa Claus along with Judy as Mrs. Claus in the Boise Holiday Parade.

He touched many lives throughout the years with his competing, training and love for horses, field meets, horse shows, fairs and rodeos. He loved Cattle Events which included cutting, team penning, steer daubing and roping. He was very competitive in all these events throughout the Northwest. After his competing days came to a close, he enjoyed helping with the training of younger horses. He took pride in helping others train their horses and he always provided encouragement and advice to aid in their success. Other hobbies included: golf, bowling, boating, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed selling real estate and specialized in agricultural properties. He retired from R S Realty World.

He is survived by his wife Judy Ann Wood, 4 children; daughter Sandy Johnson (Bryan), son Doug (Mel), son Ron (Janet) and daughter Christi Horton (Scott). He also has 9 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. He is a legend as a farmer and a cowboy and will remain in our hearts forever.

Services will be held at 3: 00 p.m. at Cloverdale Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, March 5. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Robert U. Wood/EE-DA-FARM Memorial FFA Scholarship Fund. Published in Idaho Press Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019