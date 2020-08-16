1/1
Robert Ziemer
1953 - 2020
Robert Roy Ziemer
January 17, 1953 - August 5, 2020
Robert Roy Ziemer of New Plymouth, Idaho passed away August 5, 2020 at his home in New Plymouth, Idaho surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Rob was born to Grant and Tillie Ziemer on Jan 17, 1953 in Ontario, Oregon. He graduated from New Plymouth High School and received his Paint & Auto Body Degree from Boise State University.
Rob was married to Toni Evans-Ziemer on October 22, 1972, who survives him. He is survived by his son Beau (Carrie) Ziemer, his grandchildren Austin Creek, Macee Ziemer, & Zaylee Ziemer, as well as his sister Carol (Warren) Eckert, brother Clinton (Linda) Ziemer, and mother in law Jerry Evans. Rob is preceded in death by his parents Grant and Tillie Ziemer, and father in law Richard Evans.
At a young age Rob became a motorcycle enthusiast. He rode Harleys and lived his life as a biker, riding many miles with family and lifelong friends. He built, restored, and painted many bikes and cars and made a living doing what he loved. Rob's love for the road turned into driving truck. He owned his own trucks and logged over a million miles trucking around the United States. He was a true "Chicken Hauler".
After the passing of his father, Rob decided to come home and stay. Rob and Toni took over her family's business, D&J Foods and together they succeeded at owning and operating DJ Pilgrim Market and EZ Mart.
Rob loved life, loved his wife and family very much. His generosity to the community always shined as he appreciated every customer that walked through the door. Rob also served on the Senior Citizens Board in New Plymouth where he always gave a helping hand.
An open house will be held September 12, 2020 at the New Plymouth Fairgrounds from 4pm - 7pm. Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be hosted. The Family asks that you bring a smile and a story to share amongst your friends as we celebrate Rob's life. In lieu of flowers, please support the New Plymouth Senior Center. Cremation was under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. Condolences may be made to Rob's family at www.shafferjensen.com.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel
112 N 9th Street
Payette, ID 83661
2086423333
