Roberta Kay Petet
August 17, 1943 - September 29, 2019
Roberta Petet left this terrestrial sphere on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 1:30 in the morning. She left that early so she could make it in time for the early service at that ultimate church inside those pearly gates and hug Jesus neck before the angels started the worship service. She also wanted to make sure she could sit in the pew next to the ones that left before her. Her father, Emmett Shepard, her mother Carlita, her second father Roger Hungerford, her brother Wesley, and her sister Carolyn.
She entered this life August 17, 1943 in Palisades, Colorado, and followed her parents as a baby to Nampa Idaho, where her father founded Fairview Church of the Nazarene, 46 N. Fairview St., Nampa, Idaho. That church is where she will be celebrated on November 2, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon.
She leaves behind her youngest brother Don and his wife Donna. Two sons, her youngest, Ron Petet and his wife Michelle who have been her caretakers and guardians, and her oldest, Kenny and his wife, Nicole.
She also leaves her two grandchildren, Kyle Petet and Taylor Petet, both of whom she loved to distraction.
Her service will be followed by a true Nazarene tradition, a fellowship hall potluck....There will be no graveside service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa. Condolences may be sent online at www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019