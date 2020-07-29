Roberta "Bobbe" D Woody
August 16, 1926 - July 8, 2020
Roberta "Bobbe" Woody, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Bobbe was born to Frances DuPuis and Forrest Bulboone on August 16, 1926 in Denver, Colorado. Her family spent time in Boise and eventually settled in the Emmett valley. She graduated from Emmett High School in 1944. In 1945, Bobbe married Joyce V. Woody, also from Emmett. Most of her life was spent as a military spouse, first with the United States Navy and then with her husband as he transferred to the United States Air Force. Because she grew up as an only child, Bobbe was determined to have a large family and subsequently was proud to have nine children. Life in the military afforded her the opportunity to travel to places far and wide. In addition to Idaho she also lived in Washington, the island of Guam, Michigan, California and finally back to Idaho to settle again in Emmett. From 1971 to 2009 Bobbe dedicated her life to making a difference for others in her community. One of Bobbe's most cherished rewards was a pontifical blessing in 1996 from Pope John Paul II, for her work helping others. She was also honored in 1997 as "Emmett's Citizen of the Year"; nominated due to her untiring service to both her parish, (Sacred Heart Church) and her community. Bobbe was a board member of the Emmett Public Library for 10 years and volunteered as a "Friend of the Library" for almost 30 years. Animals and their care were also a passion in her life and she was noted to frequently say "I never met an animal that I didn't like". Bobbe was an aide to the Special Education department and was recognized by the Emmett school board for her 11 years of employed service and volunteer work. As an active member of "Readers for the Blind", Bobbe lent her wonderful voice to the reading program for many years. In 2009, due to her diminishing health, she and Joyce moved to Eagle Point, OR to live with their daughter Sheila and family. While there she was an active member of Shepard of the Valley Catholic church and helped form the "Catholic Women's Monthly Social Club". In 2016, Bobbe and Sheila returned to Idaho and lived for three years in Eagle. She attended church at Holy Apostles until the past year when her health declined. Bobbe was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joyce and her daughter Jeanne McLinn. She is survived by her children Rex Miller (RaNae), Vicki McGrail (Steve), Sam Woody (Vincie), Kelly Woody, Sheila Goslin, Dennis Woody (Ann), Ray Plumlee (Tracy), Ernie Woody and numerous grand, great and great, great grandchildren.
A virtual funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m.,August 3, at Holy Apostles church and can be joined via the following weblink: https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live_videos/
A private family service will be conducted at the Idaho Veteran's Cemetery following the memorial mass.