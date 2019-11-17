|
|
Robinette Jean Hiatt
October 6, 1950 - November 6, 2019
Robinette (Robby) Smith Hiatt passed away in her home in Horseshoe Bend, Idaho on November 6, 2019. During her final week, she was surrounded by loved ones who shared love, support and prayers.
Robby was born to Rulon Kenneth Smith and Frances June (Storkup) Smith in Caldwell, Idaho on October 6, 1950. She was joyfully welcomed into the world by four older siblings. As the baby, she held a special place in the hearts of her brothers and sisters.
Robby was a true Christian who walked the talk, and she had a special relationship with Jesus Christ. Her enduring faith kept her strong during numerous difficulties in life, including her decade long battle with breast cancer. Her heart was full of love for God, family and friends. Robby traveled to Africa in 2011 to train and serve as a missionary through Harvest School of Missions in Mozambique. It was the highlight of her life to offer love and care to hundreds of children in one of the poorest areas of the world.
Robby was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael R Smith. She is survived by her son Shane (Sira) Hiatt, brother Kenneth (Jan) Smith, sisters Ellen Smith (Dan) Keller and Annyta (Verle Luthy) McNees, soul sister and BFF Kathy (Marty) Broom, granddaughters Meghan and Paige Hiatt and Kayla Overson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the incredible care provided by St. Luke's Hospice.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019