Roger de Leon
05/02/1952 - 04/29/2020
Roger de Leon, of Beaverton Oregon, peacefully passed away Wednesday April 29. He was surrounded by his wife, 2 brothers, children and niece.
Roger was born on May 2, 1951 In Saginaw Michigan, to Pauline Torrez and Rogelio DeLeon. He was raised in Michigan, spent time in Texas and Idaho before settling in Oregon. He graduated from Hillsboro High school and Attended Pacific University in Forest Grove Oregon. He returned to Oregon in 1982 after spending many years in the Treasure Valley area of Idaho. Along the way he gained many "Acquaintances"(friends). Preceded in Death by his mother Pauline, grandmother Otilia, father Rogelio, son Michael, aunt Mary, brother Gilbert, sister Alice and nephew Armando. He is survived by his wife Joan, daughter Cassandra, son Rogelio, 3 brothers Richard, John, and Moses, and sister Tina, many nieces and nephews and 4 grand children.
Service information will be postponed until social distancing has been lifted. A graveside service will be held in Wilder.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
