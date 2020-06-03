Roger Edward Logar
May 11, 1948 - May 28, 2020
Roger Edward Logar, 72, of Middleton, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home. Roger was born on May 11, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York to parents Ernest Prospero Logar and Victoria Ann Marinelli. Roger Spent his youth in Brooklyn, graduating from Walt Whitman High School. He then went on to graduate with a BS in Metallurgical Engineering from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute. On November 20, 1970, Roger married LauraAnne Cox in Stony Brook, New York. Roger's career took him may places throughout his life. Living in Long Island, Bath PA., San Jose, CA., Morgan Hill, CA., Sacramento CA., and finally Middleton ID., where he lived the remainder of his life.
Roger is Survived by his wife LauraAnne; daughter Tasha (Nick) Jones; grandchildren: Colin Jones, Wesley Jones, Parker Jones, Jace Slack, Ryen Slack, and Issac Jones; sisters: Linda Ann Logar Grayless and Denise Marie Logar Hansen.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cornell Building in Middleton, Idaho on Friday, June 5, 2020 with a funeral service at 1:00 P.M. and a graveside service to follow at 2:30 P.M. at Dry Creek Cemetery.
Due to CVID-19, we are limited to 50 people at a time. The viewing will be staggered to comply with current policies. The Chapel service will be by invitation only and overflow to be hosted at the Logar residence with live streaming of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's name to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
Remembrances may be left for Roger's family on his web page at www.AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.