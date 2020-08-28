Roger James Martinez

09/21/1943 - 08/24/2020

Roger passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lynn, his wife of 31 years. He is survived by his son, Scott (Dena) Martinez of Oregon and daughter Jodi (Kelly) Curtis of Idaho. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Roger was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and friend.

Roger was an athlete, playing college football and baseball, even being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. He turned that down to settle and raise a family and began a career at Albertsons, where he worked in various positions for over 35 years. When not cheering on the SF Giants and 49ers, Roger could be found bowling, golfing and fishing, his favorite past times.

Roger's love of family and joy in life was reflected in his actions and his laugh, which was infectious. He is tremendously loved and will be greatly missed.

There will be a Viewing on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 9 am at Cloverdale Funeral Home Gibson Chapel in Boise, Idaho followed by a Graveside at 10 am at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens Meridian, Idaho.





