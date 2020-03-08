|
Roger Stanley Wilcox
April 28, 1932 - February 29, 2020
With his family by his side, Roger Stanley Wilcox, 87, passed away February 29, 2020 at a local hospital after a brief illness. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Avenue South with military honors by the Mt. Home AFB Honor Guard. Private family burial will take place at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. Services are under the direction of Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Avenue S., 208-442-8171. An online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Affectionately known as "Skip" in his younger years and "Coach" in his later years, Roger was born April 28, 1932 in Denver, CO. He was the son of Rev. Vernon Lee Wilcox and Elizabeth Anne (Gunstream) Wilcox. Thirteen years later Roger was thrilled when his sister Roxanne was born. When Roger was 12, the family moved to Seattle, WA. This provided Roger with his first opportunity to participate in organized sports. He loved everything about sports from the neighborhood games he played in the streets to the organized sports in the Junior High and High School. At Queen Anne High School in Seattle, Roger was an outstanding athlete who excelled in sports, lettering in varsity football, basketball and baseball. After high school, Roger enrolled at Northwest Nazarene College and played basketball for two years. He met his dearly loved wife JoAnn while attending NNC. They were married at College Church in Nampa, ID on May 23, 1953. From 1955-1959, Roger served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a Chaplain's assistant and was a member of the All-Air Force Basketball and Softball teams. Upon completing his four years of service, Roger attended the University of Denver, completing his bachelor's degree in History in 1962. He was a well-loved teacher and coach at Englewood High School in Englewood, CO for 23 years. Even as he battled several health issues in his later years, Roger was always eager to participate in his favorite hobby-playing a round of golf. He was a faithful, kind, generous, loving man who was a model father and husband. He will be greatly missed and will forever live in our hearts.
Roger is survived by JoAnn, his wife of 66 years; his children, Todd Wilcox, M.D. of Salt Lake City, UT; Tricia Garcia, Col USAF (Dathan) Meridian, ID; his sister, Roxanne Hines, Nampa, ID and 5 grandchildren, Caleigh, Quinn, Reid, Kyrie and Keylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Elizabeth Wilcox.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020