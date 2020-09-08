1/1
Roger Wilkerson
1963 - 2020
Roger Lee Wilkerson
January 24, 1963 - August 28, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Roger Lee Wilkerson on August 28th, 2020 after a long and valiant fight with cancer.
Roger was born in Nampa, Idaho on January 24th, 1963 to William "Bob" and Imogene "Jeannie" Wilkerson. As a young man he developed a passion for adventures in the wilderness while on family trips to Atlanta and Silver Creek. He attended Nampa High School while pursuing a grocery career, beginning at Albertsons, blossoming into a forty-year journey. In 1982 while working at Albertsons, he became a father with the arrival of his daughter, Shawnisti. Sometime later he moved to Ketchum, working at Atkinsons' Market for 10 years before returning to the Treasure Valley. Shortly after getting settled he continued his career at Fred Meyer, managing select stores for another 20 years. He took great pride in his job and loved to whistle while he worked! 12 years ago, he met the love of his life Sheila Smith and lovingly welcomed her children & grandchildren as his own.
Roger loved camping, fly fishing, hunting & softball; looking forward to every occasion where he could create memories with the people around him. He never missed an opportunity, often planning his next excursions well before a hunting season had ended. His favorites were going to Stanley to catch Steelhead or adventuring into the mountains to tag an Elk with his first shot, naming him the "One Shot Wonder". He was a living embodiment of everything you would expect an Idaho mountain man to be. Roger was loving, intense, and unrelenting; refusing to give up or give in. He will be dearly missed!
Roger is survived by his Mother, Jeannie Wilkerson; his Brother, William "Rob" (Lesli) Wilkerson; his Sister, Rhonda Petersen; his Daughter, Shawnisti (Blake) Stansell; his grandchildren Maicee, Kaydence & Emmett and his nephews & nieces.
Roger is predeceased by his Father: William "Bob" Wilkerson and Grandparents.
A graveside committal will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Committal
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bella Vida Funeral Home
9661 West Chinden Blvd.
Boise, ID 83714-0598
(208) 321-9661
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
Uncle Roger I will miss you more than I could ever put into words! You were a great man that I will always consider my hero! Ironman we will meet again and I'll get to fish and hunt with you again for all of eternity!!!! Tell my grandpas I said hi and I miss them too....
Zachary Wilkerson
Family
