Ronald Baker

Ronald Elva Baker
October 12, 1931 - July 26, 2020
Ronald Elva Baker, 88 of Caldwell, ID passed away Sunday morning, July 26th at Boise VA Hospital in Boise, ID. Ronald was born and raised in Reading, MI along with his five brothers and two sisters. Ronald joined the Army at a young age and later served in the Air Force before settling down with his first wife of fifty-two years, Joyce Baker, and raising their family.
Ron was a long-haul truck driver for most of his life logging more than a million miles before retiring at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his first wife Joyce, their son Ronald Jr. and all of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, son Kenneth Baker of Cadillac, MI, daughter Frances Strother and son, Willy Baker of Manton, MI, and son Dale Baker of Killeen, TX as well as a large extended family. Ronald is also survived by his present wife, Patricia Baker and her family of Middleton, ID.
Ron was a man of God and loved going to church. His favorite pastime was fishing, especially ice fishing in Michigan. He had many friends at Porter Baptist Church in Constantine, MI and the United Methodist Church in Middleton, ID. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Wounded Warriors
Project. His memorial will be held in Michigan at a later date.