Ronald Eugene Barker
02/16/1949 - 08/10/2019
Ronn was born on February 16, 1949 in Nyssa, Oregon to Alice and Dick Barker. They brought him home to meet his older brother Rich, and then his sister Rella joined the family. He had a great childhood living along the Boise River in Garden City. When his father decided he wanted a ranch, the city boy moved to the country in Indian Valley, Idaho. Here he learned what true work was, working side by side with his dad. He graduated from Cambridge High School with 18 other country kids, and then went on to college, following in his big brother's footsteps.
Ronn and I met while he was home from college, and we were married for 47 years. We knew we would be together for as many years as possible. Through the storms and the sunsets our souls stayed together as one. The greatest gift I gave to Ronn was his son, Justin Eugene Barker, his pride and joy. There was never a time that those two did not respect and love each other.
Ronn loved building things, especially big things, from churches to his beautiful cabin in Idaho City. Naturally he started his own construction company, which was called Rebel Siding & Construction. He put his whole heart and soul into the company. All across Idaho, Ronn left his footprints on many a building site, and made many friends along the way.
The cabin in Idaho City that he built was an extension of himself. It was not a statue or a monument, but he put his whole heart and soul into it. When we walked in, hand in hand through the door, we would leave the world behind us and breathe a sigh of relief. So blessed were we there, so blessed to share a lifetime of love. So blessed was I to be his wife.
His other passions included his family and his extended Snider family. He loved Christmas (well, I think he loved the gifts). He liked nice things, but most of all he truly treasured his wife, son, daughter-in-love, and the twins Eva and Emma. Golf was his passion, because he was a little competitive, but mostly it was about being with a bunch of friends who were always an extended family.
This man was truly a giant among men, and his heart spent years trying to keep up with his body. To show how incredible he was, he had a massive heart attack in the cabin and drove home, because he knew I would be waiting there with open arms to comfort him. What a huge spirt and an amazing understanding of Grace and love from God he had. He touched many lives through his encouraging words and giving spirit.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and baby brother. Ronn is survived by his wife of 47 years, Erika Snider-Barker, son Justin E. Barker, daughter-in-love Nicole Barker, twin grand-daughters Emma and Eva Barker, brother Rich (Mary) Barker of Lewiston, sister Rella (Gary) Cada of Cambridge, Idaho, and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews who he loved deeply.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1pm at Cloverdale Church of God, 3755 S Cloverdale Rd. in Boise with the interment to follow the service at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian. Services in care of Cloverdale Funeral Home.
"May The Love I've Shown And The Work I've Done Speak For Me"
