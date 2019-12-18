|
Ronald Dale Carpenter
July 21, 1946 - December 7, 2019
Ronald Dale Carpenter, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by his family in Nampa, Idaho. He was born on July 21, 1946 in Kingsburg, California to Roy and Virginia Carpenter. He was raised on the family farm in Prunedale where they grew strawberries.
Ron attended Moss Landing Middle School, Watsonville High School and Hartnell College. In 1964, he joined the IBEW Apprentice Program, working with Salinas Valley Electricians JATC, and was employed by Collins Electric. In 1968, he completed the apprenticeship program and worked at the Firestone Plant, Moss Landing Power Plant and Central Coast Electric as a Journeyman Wireman, Foreman and General Foreman. On July 7, 1986, Ron became the Business Manager of IBEW Local 234 in Castroville. He held this position until his retirement in 2002. He served on the Health & Welfare Committee, Tri-County JATC Board, Labor Management Committee Council, Executive Board, and Council on Industrial Relations. He also served on the Central Labor Council Board, Monterey/Santa Cruz Building & Construction Trades, Monterey County Hazardous Waste Management Advisory Committee from 1994 to 2000. Ron took great pride and embedded the true meaning of Union in taking care of his members of his local, and went beyond the call of duty to help them. He was a proud Union representative to all his fellow brothers and sisters of any Union affiliation.
Ron was very involved in his community and in the activities of his children. He coached and was a past president of Atlantic Little League, was very active in the local trailer club and Dance & Twirl, as well as a long-time volunteer with the Castroville Artichoke Festival. Using his electrical expertise, he assisted with the building of Alisal High School, the IBEW Union Hall in Castroville, and worked to restore electricity to the city of Santa Cruz and helped rebuild the Catholic Church in Pajaro after the 1989 earthquake.
He married his high school sweetheart, Charlyne, in 1965. Together, they raised three children and loved to travel. Ron enjoyed camping, adventures across the United States, and cruises to Hawaii.
Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlyne, of Nampa, Idaho, son, Brian (Kristen) Carpenter of Las Vegas, Nevada, son, Chris (Mindy) Carpenter of Salinas, California, daughter, Kerry (Freddie) Monize of Payette, Idaho, grandchildren William, Stephanie, Hunter, Joshua, Mari, Brandon, Francisco, Gabriel, Nathan, Michael, Zebekiah, Ava, Kawlijah, Daniel and Elijah, great-grandchildren Athena and Cameron, and brother, Roy, of Nampa, Idaho. He was preceded in death by grandaughter, Madison.
In keeping with the wishes of Ron, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019