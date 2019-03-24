Services Summers Funeral Home - Ustick Chapel 3629 East Ustick Road Meridian , ID 83642 (208) 898-0642 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Eagle Hills Golf Course 605 N Edgewood Ln View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Elledge Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Elledge

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ronald (Ron) Ray Elledge

February 23, 1941 - March 14, 2019

Ron Elledge passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Ron was born February 23rd, 1941 in Perkins County, Nebraska and, at the age of seven, he moved with his family to Caldwell, ID.

Ron graduated from Caldwell High School and in July of 1961 he married his high school sweetheart, Sharron Ruark.

After graduating from the University of Idaho, Ron went to work for JC Penny in Klamath Falls, OR where worked his way up to assistant manager. Following that experience he then moved to Clarkston, WA where he joined the Federated Department Store chain. He earned a reputation with the company to be the fixer of low performing stores. He was transferred to Shelton, WA to manager the Miller Department Store and then to Bremerton where he managed Bremer's. Ron was then recruited by his father in law, James Ruark, to move to Boise and manage The Mode, LTD where he worked for 15 years. After successfully working in retail management for most of his career he moved on to be an independent rep. for various women's apparel lines. He covered 7 states and had offices in Boise, Denver and Billings. Ron's daughter Laurie joined the business to allow Ron to retire and she continues the tradition today.

Ron had a passion for golf. He and Sharron lived on the Eagle Hills Golf course and Ron was well known with the regulars for his ability to always play below his handicap - especially when betting was involved. Locals also knew that if you hit a ball into Ron's yard it disappeared quickly. Ron never turned down an opportunity to be with his many golfing buddies and it wasn't unusual for him to drive to Twin Falls or Jackpot to join friends in a round of golf.

Ron had many interests other than golf. He loved to fish, watch BSU Football, and any sport that his grandchildren were involved in. He was the best cheerleader and sideline coach anybody could ask for.

In his later years, he also loved to drive his bright blue 1969 Chevy Impala convertible. He was known for revving the engine and testing its top speed. The Eagle Police reminded him more than once that he needed to slow down.

Ron loved the Treasure Valley but also was fortunate enough to travel the world. Ron and Sharron especially loved the beaches of Mexico and Maui. However, he was always eager to get back to the Eagle to have coffee with the guys at Doug's Burger Den. At home, he enjoyed BBQs with friends, watching action movies, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and heckling golfers from his patio.

Ron had a reputation for being hard working, driven and fiercely competitive. He was a great father and grandfather and was always there when needed. There was no problem or challenge that he wasn't ready to take on. He was also known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his practical jokes.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Rowley and sisters, Leota Farmer and Evelyn Kruger.

He is survived by his wife Sharron; daughter Laurie and son Dave (Keli); grandkids, Ashley and Bradly Dunbar and Hailee and Brian Elledge; brothers, Dennis Elledge and Gary Elledge and sisters, Janice Parr and Barbara Bausch along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank Larry St. Joer, Wade Thomas and the staff at Veranda Senior Living for their friendship, love, compassion and care.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 29th from 4:00 - 7:00 at Eagle Hills Golf Course, 605 N Edgewood Ln. - Eagle.

Remarks will be made from 5:00 - 6:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron's name to the Boise Rescue Mission or the Idaho

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ron's memorial webpage at www.summersfuneral.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries