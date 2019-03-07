Home

Zeyer Funeral Chapel
83 North Midland Boulevard
Nampa, ID 83651
(208) 467-7300
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
927 Ruth Ln
Nampa, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
927 Ruth Ln
Nampa, ID
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Groveland Cemetery
430 W. 200 N.
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Ronald Hale Obituary
Ronald L. Hale, 73, of Nampa, passed away Sat. March 2, 2019. Funeral services 11 a.m. Fri. Mar. 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 927 Ruth Ln, Nampa with a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Graveside services with Military Honors 1 p.m. Sat. Mar. 9 at Groveland Cemetery, 430 W. 200 N. in Blackfoot. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. To read to obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
