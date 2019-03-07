|
|
Ronald L. Hale, 73, of Nampa, passed away Sat. March 2, 2019. Funeral services 11 a.m. Fri. Mar. 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 927 Ruth Ln, Nampa with a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Graveside services with Military Honors 1 p.m. Sat. Mar. 9 at Groveland Cemetery, 430 W. 200 N. in Blackfoot. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. To read to obituary or express condolences please visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019