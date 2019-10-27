|
Ronald "Ron" D. King
February 2, 1945 - October 23, 2019
Ron King, age 74 passed from the arms of his loving wife into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Ron was born on February 2, 1945 to Carroll and Lillian King in Nampa, Idaho.
As a child Ron spent his time hunting and exploring Lake Lowell and the Deer Flat area. He attended school at Sunnyridge, Scism, Central, and graduated from Nampa High School in 1964. Ron met the love of his life, Carolyn Pooley when he was 16 years old, they were married June 26th, 1965. Shortly after, Ron joined the Army and was sent to serve in Vietnam.
In 1974 Ron began working for the Nampa Fire Department doing what he truly loved. He retired after 25 years, serving as Battalion Chief for the last eight. While working for the NFD he started his own business, Ron's Cycle Repair in 1978.
One of his favorite projects was acting as chairman in the Helping Hands Program, fixing toys to give to children in need, there was nothing he couldn't fix! He was instrumental in working on many projects, including NFD's first squad. He was an inventor at heart; he invented telescopic lights for the Fire Department and many other things to make the firefighters jobs easier. Ron was trustee for Zion Church and school, PTF president, Orienteering teacher in outdoor education program at Camp Perkins, and served in many other capacities, including building the beloved slide at Zion School. He also loved farming, hunting, fishing, horse-back riding, 4 wheeling, and camping with his girls, Dede, Nikki, and Krista.
Ron is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn; daughters, Delaynia (John) Winchester; Nicole (Mike) Dodge of Nampa; Krista Wood, of Wasilla, AK; Grandchildren, Mikayla and McKenzie Winchester; Mason, Madison and McKinnon Dodge; Skyler and Collin Wood; and Great-Grandson, Declan Dodge. Brother Dennis (Merrilyn)King; Sister Cindy (Don)Cobb; Sister's-in-law, Joan King; Delores (Roger) Steiger; Gladys(Max) Landon; Joanie Morrison; Sandy Waldrop and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Danny King; Son-in-Law, Mike Wood; and Brother-in-law, Sheldon Morrison.
A Celebration of Ron's Life will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 404 Nectarine Street, Nampa. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Caldwell. There will be a viewing for family and friends at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. on Oct. 28th from 5-7 p.m. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 404 Nectarine St., Nampa, ID 83686 or to the Nampa Fire Department Burn-out Fund, P.O. Box 211, Nampa, ID 83653..
A Special thank you to the Nampa Fire Department for their love and support.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019