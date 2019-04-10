Ronald Burnell "Ron" Kingsbury

May 26, 1943 - March 28, 2019

Ronald B. Kingsbury, 75 of Nampa, Idaho passed away March 28, 2019 at a Boise hospital.

Ron was born May 26, 1943 in Boise, Idaho to Beryl Kingsbury and Elsie Martin Kingsbury. He graduated from Caldwell High school on 1961. He was in the army reserves for 12 years. He attended mortuary school in San Francisco remaining in California working as a mortician for 17 years. He worked for Lake County California after a heart attack he trained in water/ wastewater management.

He retired in 2004 and returned to Idaho to be near family and friends.

He always had a great love for music, he sang in the "King and I" in high school and was a Lifelong friend of Paul Reviere. He was very active in Lake County Elks, serving as past-exalted Ruler.

He is survived by his wife Mariam Frank Kingsbury; Brother Fred (Mary) Hoadley of Nampa, Idaho; Sister Phyllis Chambers of Missoula, Montana; plus numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Beryl and Elsie, a premature sister Nathell Rene, a sister Charlotte Wedum of Missoula, Montana; First wife Nancy Nicolato Kingsbury, and second wife Vivian Mulree Kingsbury.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church 2717 12th Ave. rd. in Nampa.

Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019