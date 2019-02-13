Ronald Ray May

December 28, 1943 - February 10, 2019

Ronald "Ronnie" Ray May passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday, February 10, 2019. Ron was born December 28, 1943 to Raymond and Myrtle Lee "Lee" May in Torrance California. Ron spent his childhood in Hawthorne California, chasing after his beloved older brother David. They enjoyed many adventures camping and fishing as young boys do.

Following his brother's example, Ron enlisted in the United States Navy in 1961 and served 4 years working first on submarines in Hawaii; finishing out his Naval career on the USS Arnold J Isbell (DD-869), being honorably discharged in 1965. Ron married Meredith Lois "Lois" Bognan on December 31, 1964 and they welcomed their only child Ronald Joseph (Joe) the following year. Ron and Lois lived in the Norco California area, Ron working for McDonnell Douglas as a warehouse supervisor. Ron and his extended immediate family were very close. All living within a couple blocks of each other. Many precious family memories were made over the years with his mother, stepfather LaVerne "Papa Vern" Kroneman, his in-laws Joe and Francis Bognan and David and his family. Ron enjoyed watching Joe grow and spend precious years with his cousins and enjoyed coaching him in youth soccer and watching him play little league. They also enjoyed many family camping and fishing trips over the years. Ron especially enjoyed the annual dove hunting trips to Arizona that he shared with his brother, son, nephews and cousins.

Ron moved to Idaho in the 1990's and although his marriage to Lois had ended several years prior, they reconnected and shared friendship and companionship for the remaining years of Ron's life; watching their son raise his own family and building memories with their grandchildren. Ron worked for Simplot and Home Depot as well as a bathtub repair and restoration business that he shared with Joe.

The family would like to mention the owners and staff at Park Place Assisted Living and Journeys Hospice. Randy, Heidi and Jessica, there are no words to express the gratitude for the loving care, respect and dignity that you gave Ron during his final years. He was loved by all of you and he knew it. Thank you.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, beloved Stepfather and cousin Johnie Butler. He is survived by his brother David (Ruby), lifelong love/friend Lois, son Joe (Kim), grandchildren Lorrisa, Tauscha, Dakota and River, great grandchildren Esme and Camille, a niece, nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

At Ron's request, the family will have a private Celebration of Life later in the year at Horsethief Reservoir, one of Ron's favorite Idaho locations.

Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019